FC Halifax Town: "I thought Clarkey was going to win it" says Johnson after being crowned player of the year

FC Halifax Town player of the season Sam Johnson admitted he thought team-mate Nathan Clarke was going to win the honour.

Johnson was named player of the year and players' player of the year at Town's end-of-season awards presentation after their 2-1 win over Wrexham on Monday.

"I'm delighted," he said. "To be fair I thought Clarkey (Nathan Clarke) was going to win it because he's been outstanding all season.

"So I'm really pleased, and happy to get players' player as well.

"When you get the recognition from the players you've played with all season, if they think you've done well, it's a very proud moment for me."

Johnson won the FA Trophy with Halifax in his first spell at the club before returning on loan the following season to help earn promotion back to the National League.

He then joined permanently on a two-year deal in the summer of 2017.

When asked if he felt this had been his best season yet for the club, he said: "Yeah definitely. I think helps when you've got the experience of Browny and Clarkey in-front of you, talking you through the game.

"I think it's my best for clean sheets as well with 18 in the league so I'm really pleased. I was hoping for 20 but you can't complain!

"I think since the turn of the year, I think everything started coming together a bit more, especially defensively.

"Since then we've really kicked on."

The young player of the year award went to Jacob Hanson, Dayle Southwell took home the Golden Boot award, while Nathan Clarke won the AFC Halifax player of the year award.

The supporters club's player of the season award went to captain Matty Brown.