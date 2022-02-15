FC Halifax Town: "I'll continue to do my job at Halifax," says Wild as Shaymen boss named among early contenders for vacancy at Bradford City

Wild's name has been linked to the vacancy at neighbours Bradford after they sacked manager Derek Adams today (Tuesday)..

Former Halifax youth team coach Mark Trueman is expected to take temporary charge of The Bantams for their game this weekend.

The favourite for the job with the bookies is former Hull boss Grant McCann, at 5/2, with Steve Evans at 4/1, Trueman at 5/1, Richie Wellens at 12/1 and Wild at 14/1 along with Lee Johnson.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"I'm doing my job at Halifax, and I'll continue to do my job at Halifax," Wild said.

"I've been linked with quite a few jobs recently, which is humbling, but as I've always said, that's fair credit to the players and they deserve all the credit for what's been a good season so far."

Halifax return to league action on Saturday when they host bottom side Dover at The Shay.

Other results have been favourable for The Shaymen since their last league outing, with some of their promotion rivals dropping points as they played games-in-hand.

"Yeah but there's nothing handed out in the middle of February," Wild said.

"There's loads of twists and turns in the season for every club, including ourselves.

"We just need to keep putting points on the board, that's all I'm bothered about. Where we are in the table's irrelevant in the middle of February.

"We've got to keep putting points on the board and that'll determine how high up the league we are."