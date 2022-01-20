FC Halifax Town: "I'm back to enjoying my football," says Shaymen midfielder Gilmour

Harvey Gilmour. Photo: Marcus Branston

The 23-year-old only played three games last season for Stockport but has featured regularly for Halifax this campaign.

Gilmour is currently out with an abductor injury he picked up in training, which stopped a run of three consecutive starts following a spell on the subs bench.

Gilmour says he hopes to be back in training soon.

"I just went for a cross and just tweaked it and thought 'ooh', then had a shot and thought 'yeah, there's definitely something wrong'," he said.

"Hopefully it won't be too long, I haven't really tested it yet so hopefully I can get back out on the grass and see how it is."

Having just got back into the team, Gilmour says the timing isn't great.

"It's unlucky but the boys are still winning games so that's the main thing," he said.

"As long as we're winning."

Gilmour has already made more appearances this season than in his previous two campaigns put together.

"I've absolutely loved it, ever since the first day," he said.

"It's a great set of lads, great staff as well, the gaffer, Milly, everyone.

"I'm back to enjoying my football, which I didn't really much last year.

"But they gave me a great opportunity here which I couldn't say no to.

"The style of play we've got here fits me to a tee, the way we play, short, sharp, possession-based football, which is what I strive for. It was a no-brainer coming here."

The former Sheffield United youngster feels he has improved as a player since joining Halifax last summer.

"Massively. I think I'm always improving, you've always got stuff to learn and I've learned a lot of the short period of time," he said.

"It's only been six months but I've really enjoyed it.

"I feel I've developed my people skills, learning more about formations, about movements.

"When I was at Stockport I was more centre mid, but now I'm playing left-wing and in the 10, it's a lot more about the movements to get on the ball, movements to get other people on the ball, stuff like that."

But Gilmour feels the Town fans haven't seen the best of him yet.

"No, I think I've still got a lot more to give," he said.

"I still haven't scored yet, which is absolutely killing me!

"I'd give everything to score.

"I've still got a lot more to come."

Gilmour says he is not surprised that Town are currently top of the National League.

"If you'd asked me in pre-season I would have been, but after that first game against Maidenhead, probably the next 10 games I thought we were the strongest side in this league, and still are," he said.

"I can't see us, unless we have an absolutely shocking game, losing, because we've got such a good structure, we've got great players on the bench to come on and finish games, which we've seen loads this season.

"So I think we're very strong this year."

Gilmour feels the team spirit among the Town squad is a major factor in their promotion push.

"Resilience is a big thing for us, how tight we are as a group," he said.

"There's no outsiders, we're all in it together, and you can see that on and off the pitch.

"If you came and spoke to us at the training ground in the changing room, you'd see that we're very a tight-knit group, which is showing on the pitch."

And the midfielder sees no reason why Halifax can't maintain their form over the second-half of the season.

"No, definitely not," he said. "This last four or five months is massive for us.

"I think there's about 20 games left and I don't see any problems about us being at the top of the league.