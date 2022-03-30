FC Halifax Town: "I'm coming here to prove a point," says defender Bird

The defender, who joined Halifax on loan from King's Lynn last week, played 30 games for Eastleigh as they just missed out on a play off place in the 2020-21 campaign.

But a move to King's Lynn last summer hasn't been as successful. Bird was a regular for previous boss Ian Culverhouse over the first three or four months of the season in a struggling side, but slipped down the pecking order under Tommy Widdrington, playing just twice in the league in 2022.

"It's just the luck of the draw," said the 22-year-old, who is with Town for the rest of the season.

Pierce Bird during his time at Eastleigh

"I came to King's Lynn and it was a different manager there at the time, so when new faces come in, they either play you or they don't, it's just one of those things.

"I enjoyed my time at Eastleigh, it was great, I loved playing every game there.

"But coming to King's Lynn, it didn't really happen for me, but that's football.

"It's frustrating but every footballer knows that it can happen, so you've just got to work hard, train hard and hopefully you find yourself back in the team or something else crops up.

"I'm coming here to prove a point as well, to say that I am capable of playing.

"I've just got to show what I can do and hopefully I can get some minutes on the board."

Nottingham born Bird started his career at local side Dunkirk before impressing Notts County, who were then in League Two, on trial in 2017 joining the Magpies on a permanent basis.

"I was buzzing about it, I didn't think anything was going to come of it because of where I was playing at," he said.

"But I went in and trained hard, and earned myself a deal.

"There were some good managers, like Kevin Nolan, who signed me and played at the top level, so learning off him was good for me.

"The older pros there looked after me too."

Bird made 26 appearances for County, and had loan spells at Leek Town, Alfreton Town, Grantham Town and Boston United before joining Eastleigh in 2020.

"I was 18 when I signed there so I needed to go out and get some games, gain experience," he said.

"I think you've got to try and play men's football as soon as you can because obviously it's a physical game, and if you want to stay in the game you've got to be physical."

After contrasting spells at Eastleigh and King's Lynn, Bird is now focused on getting some game time with Halifax.

"I'm buzzing, they're a great club, I know a couple of players here already in Gerry McDonagh and Tyrell Warren," he said.

"I played against them earlier in the season and I thought they were good.

"I've just got to come in, work hard and hopefully get some minutes under my belt.

"All the boys have made me feel welcome and you can see from the patterns of play and things they work on in training that they've produced that in the games this season, so it's a no brainer where they are in the league."

When asked what his targets are for the rest of the season at The Shay, Bird said: "It's just to work as hard as I can and help the boys whenever I'm called upon, but hopefully get some game time."

And on the possibility of making the loan move permanent at the end of the season, Bird said: "You never know, football's a funny game sometimes.