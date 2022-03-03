FC Halifax Town: "I'm just enjoying this run of games," says in-form Shaymen defender Debrah

Jesse Debrah. Photo: Marcus Branston

His outstanding performances of late highlight the level of quality in the Halifax squad, especially for a player who has made just a dozen league starts this season.

Town undoubtedly have more strength-in-depth this season, and when injuries have struck, have been able to ride them out without results being affected.

And Debrah's attitude of putting the team before the individual, as one of the Town squad lower down the list of appearances, emphasises why Pete Wild and Chris Millington place so much importance of signing the person as well as the player, and shows the spirit of togetherness that has been such a driving force for Town this term.

"Credit to the gaffer and Milly for trusting me to play," said the defender on his impressive recent performances.

"I feel like as a player, when you keep playing you are going to get better naturally.

"At times this season it's been a bit stop-start so it's been a bit hard for me, but I'm just enjoying this run of games I've had and every time the gaffer's called upon me I've tried to be ready.

"You've got Naz and Tom, two really good centre-backs, ahead of me, so that's not easy.

"We push each other in training, but when I'm called upon you just have to be ready because someone has to do it.

"When I'm called upon I just try and do my best, but as a footballer it is easier when you do get a run of games,"

Debrah made a sensational debut when he scored a stunning long-range goal in Town's 3-2 win at Woking in August.

When asked how he feels he has progressed since then, the centre-back said: "Not so many more left-foot shots!

"I feel like I'm just getting better, I've really progressed since then.

"We've done a lot of training work on me, a lot of extras, with Sarg (Joe Sargison, first-team coach), Milly, trying to get me playing more, believing in myself stepping out with the ball, moving my feet defensively, just getting better in every single aspect because I know I'm not the finished product and I've got a lot to learn and get better at.

"I feel like this season I've enjoyed it and just got better.

"Sarg and Milly will sit me down, watch clips with me and say what I could have done better.

"Some phone calls away from football, just calling up. They're there when I want to call them up, and talk to them about something, they'll usually pick up, which I'm really happy and blessed to have coaches like that.

"That's all contributed to me developing this season."

Debrah also feels the self-assessment he does on his own game helps his development.

"I'm always self-analysing my game, I never feel like I'm at my best, I always feel like I can do better," he said.

"I feel like you have to have that, you can't feel like you're the best thing since sliced bread, because as a young footballer, there's always room to develop and grow.

"I just try to be the best version of myself that I can be, on and off the pitch."

And Debrah gave an insight into one aspect of his development, around being encouraged to bring the ball out from the back.

"The gaffer especially has been hammering on about that, like 'Jesse, don't be afraid to bring the ball out, because you can do it'," he said.

"At times it's hard to think 'is it on, is it not on' but the gaffer just says 'take the chance, take the risk'.

"I like to think God favours the brave, so the gaffer has been telling me when the ball goes from left to right, step in with the ball, commit someone, try and find a positive pass. The gaffer always talks about trying to be forward thinking, find positive passes, and that's what I try to do, especially in the last game."

Debrah says the player development is such a central focus for The Shaymen is an extension of the team spirit that has been fostered at the club.

"I speak to Tom Bradbury and Naz (Niall Maher) a lot, and they both give me so much advice, because they both play in my position and they're older than me," Debrah said.

"I know this is a cliche but I'm close with everyone in the team.

"I think if you lined everyone up and asked them 'do you like Jesse?', I think 100 per cent of them would say 'yeah, we always talk', you know.

"They're honestly the best changing room I've been a part of.

"I just try and learn from everyone, not just Naz and Tom, but Jonno (Sam Johnson), I speak to him a lot on the pitch."

And Debrah says Town's battling draw with ten-men at Notts County last week is a perfect example of the spirit in the camp.

"I think you saw that last Tuesday, under the cosh, gone a man down, some teams would fold," he said.

"But the team and the spirit of the group - you have people like Kieran Green, Matty Stenson, Warbs, that aren't in the team, but they're in the changing room, gearing you on at half-time, saying 'come on, you've got this'. Eating together and just talking to each other, it does give you that extra five per cent, you know.

"Honestly, we do have a really good changing room."

Halifax are fifth in the National League, ten points behind leaders Stockport with two games in hand.

On Town's promotion chances, Debrah said: "High, very high.

"I feel like we just believe in ourselves.

"It's obviously going to be difficult, it's a really tight league, but we're just taking it game-by-game I would say, game-by-game, because that's all you can do.

"I feel like we've obviously got quality in our squad, but team spirit, team togetherness.

"The gaffer told me he's very particular with the person he would bring into the team, and I feel like that's evident.

"There's no bad eggs, everyone talks to everyone, it's a sound dressing room.