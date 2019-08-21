FC Halifax Town: Injury blow as midfielder Maher ruled out for nine weeks

FC Halifax Town midfielder Niall Maher has been ruled out for nine weeks after a scan on a hamstring injury.

Maher picked up the problem in training the day before Halifax’s game at Wrexham on August 13.

But manager Pete Wild has been dealt better news regarding long-term injury victim winger Josh Macdonald, who is now fully ready for selection after coming through a behind closed doors game unscathed.

Winger Danny Williams is expected to be back in full training next week after picking up a hamstring injury against Hartlepool on August 6.

The club also said striker Dayle Southwell should resume full training in two or three weeks.