FC Halifax Town: “It meant everything” - Clarke disappointed to bid farewell after leaving Shaymen

Halifax v Yeovil at The Shay, October 13, 2020. Photo: Marcus Branston. Nathan Clarke

The Town skipper has left the club after three season with Halifax having made more than 100 league appearances for them.

“I’m disappointed that I won’t be playing there next season, it’s my hometown club and I’d have loved to have stayed there until the end of my career,” he said.

“So it’s disappointing to not be able to carry on playing there.

“It meant everything, it was a special time.

“I had a lot of school friends and family there at the games.

“I remember going to watch them back in the day when I was a kid, so to come back and captain the club was fantastic.

“I’m just disappointed that we’ve not been able to agree on another contract for me to carry on playing there.”

Clarke says his time at The Shay was among the highlights of his career, which has included spells at Huddersfield and Bradford.

“I’d say it was up there, it was challenging, it was different to what I was used to,” he said.

“It was very full on, but I really enjoyed it.

“Two out of the three years I’ve been there we found ourselves having a really good go at trying to get promoted, and I feel I was a big part of that.

“The fans have supported me from day one, accepted me coming in, accepted me being captain, and really got behind me and the team.

“As a player, that’s exactly what you want, you want that relationship with the fans and we certainly had that.”

Clarke helped out the Town backroom staff during his time under Pete Wild, having taken temporary charge before the current Halifax manager was appointed. But he has no intention of stopping playing yet.

“I’m still desperate to play, I still want to carry on.”Unfortunately that’s not with Halifax and I’ll have to look elsewhere.

“I still feel as if I’ve got loads to give to a football club, and I’m desperate to do well.”

Clarke praised Wild and assistant manager Chris Millington for the job they have done at the club so far.

“Really good. Obviously it’s their first time in full-time management in the men’s game and they’ve both adapted to it really well.

“We had a really good relationship, so it’s just disappointing we were unable to agree and make another good season out of it, it just wasn’t to be, which is a real shame.

“But like I’ve said to them, I’m sure they’ll go on and do well for themselves.”It’s a good club to be at, it’s a little bit quiet on the signings front at the moment, but I’m sure they’re working hard to get players in and get players signed.

“It’s just been a really strange year hasn’t it, for every business, not just football.

“But I’d like to hope they get some good characters in, like we had this season, and they give it a really good shot in getting promoted.