FC Halifax Town: “It’s a healthy squad and one that is deperate to do well” says defender Clarke

Nathan Clarke feels competition for places is playing a key role in FC Halifax Town’s superb run of form.

The Shaymen have won their last five games in a row, and six of their last eight, as they go into Saturday’s FA Trophy clash with Halesowen.

And Clarke reckons the battle for first-team spots is ensuring standards are high.

“The lads are in good form so we’re excited. It’s another chance to play in front of our home crowd and hopefully get the win,” he said of the Halesowen clash. “Even though it’s not in the league it’s another chance for players to prove a point to the manager.

“There’s lads back fit now and desperate to be playing, you saw that with Jamie Allen coming in on Saturday. He had a fantastic game.

“There’s lads ready and desperate to be playing.

“The couple of additions the manager has brought in have certainly boosted the squad, and I think there’s only Browny (Matty Brown) out at the moment.

“Everybody’s fit, looking to get in the team and there’s lads disappointed who are not even making the squad.

“It’s a healthy squad and one that is desperate to do well.”

Halesowen are three divisions lower than Halifax, but Clarke is confident there will be no complacency from within the Town camp.

“You’ve just got to be prepared,” he said.

“You can’t go into the game lightly.

“We’ll make sure everybody knows their jobs and who we’re going to be coming up against.

“The manager and the assistant are really good at making sure the lads are well aware of things like that.

“The manager’s reiterated that, yes, they’re a couple of leagues below, but they’re in good form and it’s going to be a tough test.”