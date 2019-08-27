FC Halifax Town: “It was a professional job” says Brown after victory at Barrow

Skipper Matty Brown praised FC Halifax Town’s “professional job” in earning a hard-fought 2-1 win at Barrow on Bank Holiday Monday.

Town had to come from 1-0 down when Lewis Hardcastle put the hosts ahead after only a minute, but the visitors battled back through goals from Liam Nolan and Liam McAlinden after the break.

“Barrow is a tough place to come, it was a big test,” said Brown.

“They get some good results and turn big teams over at home.

“First-half they were the better side, I felt we were backs-to-the-wall slightly, we were off-the-pace.

“But second-half I thought we got a little bit of a grip. We had to have a bit of a chat and a reshuffle, but we got a grip of them and then started to implement our own game.

“The goals came at good times, and the whole emphasis of the game changed, and I thought it was a professional job of seeing it out.

“It’s pleasing to be involved in at the minute, but we’ve got a lot of recovering to do now before we prepare for Saturday’s game with Solihull, which will be another tough test.

“It’ll be a different test, it’ll be a lot more physical. But it’s something we’ll relish and we’ll be looking forward to it.”

Read Matty’s weekly captain’s column in Thursday’s Halifax Courier.