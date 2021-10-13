FC Halifax Town: “It was a worthwhile exercise” - Millington pleased with what he saw at Ilkley

“I thought it was great. The things we want to get out of it are for the first-team lads, it’s important that they get minutes, they get the opportunity to play in a competitive fixture,” said Millington, who took charge along with head of youth development in the absence of manager Pete Wild, who was watching Saturday’s opponents Pontefract.

“For the youth team lads, it’s really important they get the opportunity to play with first-team lads in a men’s game, because we can then see whether or not they’re able to cope with speed and physicality of the men’s game, and also they get the opportunity to work with first-team players who are there, not only for their own benefit, but also to benefit the club by helping to mentor the younger lads through the game in the ways we want to do things.