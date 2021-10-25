FC Halifax Town: "It's a must that we go and get points at home on Tuesday night," says Wild
Town boss Pete Wild says it's a must that his side pick up points in their home game with Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night.
The Shaymen suffered their first defeat in ten games on Saturday, losing 1-0 at Solihull Moors, while Dagenham and Redbridge beat Southend 3-0 at home.
"Points on the road come here and there, points at home are a must, and it's a must that we go and get points at home on Tuesday night," Wild said.
When asked what he is expecting from Dagenham and Redbridge, Wild said: "An athletic, good footballing side who move the ball really well and I'm sure will cause is lots of problems."
Wild says he expects a different kind of match to the one against Solihull on Saturday.
"I think there'll be more pace to the game on Tuesday night and that's something I'll need to consider."
