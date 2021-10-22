FC Halifax Town: “It’s important they continue their development if they’re not getting game time here” says Wild on loanees

FC Halifax Town v Notts County, The Shay, Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston. Pete Wild

Cooke joined Halifax from Colne in the summer, and was previously on loan at FC United of Manchester before switching to Matlock.

“We’re going to extend Jamie’s loan to Matlock for another month,” Wild said.

“But because he’s passed his first 28 days there now, if I see fit, I can recall him so I don’t want him jumping around clubs.”

On Dom Tear, who is also out on loan, at Blyth Spartans, Wild said: “Dom just wasn’t getting the game time he wanted, he probably needed that (loan move) last year as well, but didn’t get the chance.

“He’s worked with the manager at Blyth before and apparently was man of the match in his first game there.

“We’re always pleased when our young players go out and do well and it’s important they continue their development if they’re not getting game time here.”

Wild said players out on loan are kept a close eye on by the club.

“We speak to their manager, get reports from them, and they go with the GPS so we know what sort of distances they’re doing,” he said.

“Gareth McClelland (head of recruitment) will also keep an eye on them when I can’t, so if he’s not watching players or teams for me, I’ll make sure he goes and watches our loan players and gives me a full report on how they’re doing.

“They train with us too when they’re not training and playing with their (loan) teams. So generally Monday and Friday they’re in with us, Tuesday and Thursday they’re with their team training.”

Wild said striker Matty Stenson is set to play in an under 23s game next month as he nears recovery from his long-term injury.

When asked if he would be sent out on loan to build up his match fitness, Wild said: “It’s an interesting one because we’ve worked so hard to get him back to where he needs to be that finding the right plan for him will be the key.

“He’s training well, he’s building his fitness up, we’ve got an under 23s game in the middle of November that’s got his name on it, and we’re working towards that.”

And on whether there would be any new signings on the horizon, Wild said: “Maybe not at the moment.

“I think it’ll depend what happens with Elliot’s (Newby) loan when it’s up at the end of the month and we’ll take it from there.