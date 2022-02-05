FC Halifax Town: "It's not for me" - Shaymen boss Wild says he will not be joining promotion rivals Chesterfield

Spireites boss James Rowe's departure was announced last night (Friday), and prompted speculation linking Wild with the vacancy.

But the Halifax manager says he is not going anywhere.

"I don't mind saying that it's not for me," he said.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"It would be disrespectful to go to a rival club in our league, disrespectful to the owner, to the trust he put in me, disrespectful to the fans who get behind us every week, and disrespectful to the players and staff who give me so much every week.

"So yeah, it's not for me for all those reasons I've highlighted."

Wild was speaking after Town's home game with Bromley was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"The referee has a decision to make, whether I agree or disagree with that decision," Wild said.

"It's frustrating because there's a lot of time, effort, money that goes into putting these games on, and then to all get here and be told it's off, is frustrating.

"But at the end of the day the referee has a decision to make and he's made the decision, rightly or wrongly."

Wild added: "It's not too much of a disruption, we obviously want to play every Saturday because we don't want Tuesdays, but because we're so far ahead with the game it doesn't really matter too much."

Wild said defender Tyrell Warren is rated at 50-50 for next Saturday's FA Trophy game against Notts County due to a muscle strain.

"It's the pull he did late on against Dagenham.

"He's sore, but he's played a lot of football this season, more than he's played probably in his whole career at men's level, so he was struggling today."

On captain Niall Maher, Wild said: "Naz should be back for Notts County.

"He was just too sore, we had him x-rayed just to make sure there was no break.

"He just now needs to get over the swelling and the soreness and hopefully he'll be alright for next Saturday."

And on midfielder Kieran Green, Wild said: "He's still got a lot of swelling, he's still doing a lot of upper body stuff, a lot of movement stuff in the gym.