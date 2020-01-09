FC Halifax Town: Jack is back and firing on all cylinders for Shaymen

Striker Jack Redshaw says he is buzzing to be back after signing a contract extension with FC Halifax Town.

The forward netted his fourth goal in seven games in Town’s 1-1 draw at Barnet on Saturday after agreeing a deal to stay with Pete Wild’s side until the end of the season.

“It’s the club that gave me a chance after being out for such a long time,” said the former Blackpool and Salford man, who said there was interest in him from elsewhere.

“I’ve been here two months and I feel settled. I’ve been playing and scoring so hopefully I can continue that until the end of the season, and you never know what can happen.

“I just want to be playing as much as I can and scoring as much as I can.

“It’s good to be back, and it’s a bonus to be scoring goals.”

Redshaw admits he was wondering if he would ever play again six months ago having endured an injury nightmare that kept him out of action since the end of the 2018-19 season.

“Six months ago I was thinking ‘will I ever play again?’ because when you’re out injured you just get stuck in that little rut of being down all the time.

“I was thinking ‘when’s this going to end?’. I had surgery around eight months ago but I was out a long time before that, it took me a while to get the surgery sorted.

“Every time you have a little setback you’re just thinking ‘I’m done’ but it’s all about staying positive.

“I had good people around me to keep me motivated.

“I’m just buzzing to be back. Before the injury, when I was playing, I was turning up and enjoying it, but now I’m getting that extra buzz because I’ve missed it for so long.

“When you score a goal, it’s an unbelievable feeling. Now the goals are coming, it’s just great.”

Redshaw feels his fitness levels are much stronger after starting in Town’s last three games.

“I’m getting there. The more games you play, the fitter you’ll get,” he said. “I’ve had three games in eight days so it’s been tough on the body after being out for such a long time, but it’s only going to benefit me as the season goes on. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100 per cent there, but I’m probably 85, 90 per cent there.”

And Redshaw is optimistic about what the rest of the season has in store.

“I think we’ve got to be looking up the table towards the play-off places,” he said. “We had a bit of a sticky patch but hopefully we’re over that now.

“We’re unbeaten in three now so things are looking up and hopefully we can keep that momentum going and climb the table.”