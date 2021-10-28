FC Halifax Town: "Keep doing what we're doing and we'll be fine" says Wild ahead of clash with in-form Bromley

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen bounced back from last weekend's defeat at Solihull by beating Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay on Tuesday thanks to man-of-the-match Kieran Green's first-half header.

That leaves Halifax just three points off top spot in the National League, and three points ahead of Bromley, who have two games in hand.

Bromley have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, and drew 1-1 at Notts County in midweek.

"Bromley are a really good side, they're completely different to what we've faced on Tuesday, they have a completely different way of playing," said Wild.

"We'll have to be strong, we'll have to defend well, defend set-pieces well.

"But we've got to go there and be us as much as we were on Tuesday, and try and pick some points up on the road.

"We've got to be us, defend well, defend their direct play well, and then go and be us in their half of the pitch, and look to try and hurt them.

"But it's same again (from Tuesday), keep doing what we're doing and we'll be fine."

Only Chesterfield's Kabongo Tshimanga has scored more goals in the National League this season than Bromley's Michael Cheek.

The striker, who has 10 goals and has only failed to score in two games this term, netted home and away against Halifax last season.

"Michael's a very good player, I can't believe he's not been given a chance higher (up the pyramid)," said Wild.

"He's an obvious threat for them, but they have lots of threats.

"They're excellent on set-pieces and they're doing really well."

When asked if Tuesday's win at The Shay took some of the pressure off Saturday's game for his side, Wild said: "Not really, we're on 26 points, which is two points a game, which is excellent.

"Like I said on Saturday, picking points up on the road, we've got to try and do as much as we can, but winning our homes games is imperative, and that's what we did on Tuesday."

And on Bromley's 3G pitch, Wild said: "It's just another pitch, if you start focusing on the 3G you get it into the players' heads.

"It is what it is, it's still a pitch, and we've got to go and deal with it."

Wild said midfielder Luke Summerfield was responding well to his rehab over his problematic knee injury.

"We've stressed the knee over the last few days, there's been a line in the sand drawn for Friday and we'll see where he is."

Midfielder Martin Woods looks set to miss Saturday's game.

"Woodsy's just having a couple of health issues, we've had to refer him back to the doctor and we'll see how that goes."