FC Halifax Town kick-off pre-season with Farsley Celtic stalemate

FC Halifax Town shared the spoils from their pre-season trip to Farsley Celtic as the sides played out a goalless draw on Tuesday evening.

By Mark Berry
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:04 pm
Football news

Town boss Pete Wild used the game to give his squad members 45 minutes apiece, along with a number of trialists in both halves, while goalkeeper Sam Johnson played for the first hour.

In front of a crowd of 443, neither side could find a goal in the game with the home side having the better opportunities on the night.

Town are back in action on Friday night with a trip to EFL League Two side Carlisle United, 7pm kick-off.

FC Halifax TownFarsley CelticPete WildSam Johnson