FC Halifax Town kick-off pre-season with Farsley Celtic stalemate
FC Halifax Town shared the spoils from their pre-season trip to Farsley Celtic as the sides played out a goalless draw on Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:45 am
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:04 pm
Town boss Pete Wild used the game to give his squad members 45 minutes apiece, along with a number of trialists in both halves, while goalkeeper Sam Johnson played for the first hour.
In front of a crowd of 443, neither side could find a goal in the game with the home side having the better opportunities on the night.
Town are back in action on Friday night with a trip to EFL League Two side Carlisle United, 7pm kick-off.