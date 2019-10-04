FC Halifax Town: Let’s embrace the challenge, says Town boss Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild wants his side to “embrace the challenge” of another long away trip to Maidenhead this weekend.

The Shaymen follow up their 550 mile round trip to Dover with a 400-plus mile round trip to take on The Magpies.

Cameron King’s double earned Halifax a 2-0 in last Saturday’s televised clash at Crabble, leaving Town second in the National League, just one point behind leaders Bromley.

Maidenhead won five of their first eight games, but have lost four and drawn two of their last six, leaving them 14th in the table with 18 points from 14 games.

“Another tough test,” Wild said of the game. “One thing you can’t do in this league is take anyone for granted or anybody lightly, so we certainly won’t be doing that.

“We’ve got to keep producing the levels we produced on Saturday, embrace these challenges of going to these grounds on these long trips, these long weekends away, and make sure we’re picking up points when we get there.

“We’re going to have to do what we did on Saturday and match them for work rate and aggression, and make sure we get that side of our game sorted.

“It allows us then to go on and do what we’re good at. I always say that you can’t be a good football team and then work hard, you’ve got to work hard first, and then you can express yourself when you’ve worked hard.

“I want the same as Dover. We hard to work harder than them and make sure we’re better than them.”

Wild isn’t reading too much into Maidenhead’s slump in form.

“I don’t take too much from form tables. Obviously it’s a factor, but I think we’ve just got to go there and concentrate on ourselves, and not worry about what other teams’ runs are and where they are.”

Wild said injured trio Matty Brown, Jamie Allen and Niall Maher all have a chance of making the squad on Saturday after taking part in an in-house game against Bradford on Tuesday.

“Everyone had a run-out at some point, it was good, it was a worthwhile exercise.

“Lads who needed minutes got minutes.

“It’s great for the group, makes the group strong and especially coming into three games in a week again now.

“It gives me a chance to rotate people round and make sure we’ve always got fresh legs on the pitch.”

Town have 28 points from 14 games, a two-points-per-game ratio that would all but guarantee them at least a play-off place if it were maintained throughout the campaign.

“As we get players back now we feel we’ve got a good enough squad to compete - where that will be is hopefully in the top half of the table,” Wild said.

“But we’ve got to remain grounded. Nothing’s taken for granted in this league, anybody can beat anybody, we know that.

“So one thing we aren’t doing is getting carried away that ‘yeah we’re a decent side and we’re going to be here all season’.

“All we care about is Maidenhead on Saturday and making sure we do the right things there.”

Wild said he is also mindful of which players in his squad are out-of-contract next summer, and says he will be working on offering new deals to those he wants to retain.

“That’s something that’s always on my to-do list, now we’re settled and we know who can offer what,” he added.

“Over the next couple of months, yeah, I’ll be trying to secure players down and especially after Christmas, we’ll be making sure we’ve got the squad in place so we can move forward.

“That’s part of my role, to make sure the assets of the club are secure and that we’ve got the players in the building that we want.”

Follow all the action from York Road on Saturday afternoon with our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.