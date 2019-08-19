FC Halifax Town: Let’s keep up the pace, says skipper Brown

FC Halifax Town captain Matty Brown has called on his team to keep up the pace after their impressive start to the season,

The Shaymen have earned 10 points from the first five games of the campaign, beating Ebbsfleet, Hartlepool and Dagenham and Redbridge before losing to Wrexham and drawing with Aldershot.

That leaves them in fourth place in the National League ahead of their bank holiday double-header at home to Fylde on Saturday and away to Barrow on Monday.

Brown admitted Halifax were “poor” at Aldershot, where the fell behind after 48 seconds but salvaged a draw thanks to Jerome Binnom-Williams’ late equaliser.

“We started off awfully, and there are no excuses for it. No tiredness, not games in quick succession,” he said.

“Maybe sometimes that’s where we’ve got to use a bit of nous and ride the storm out and go again.

“But we fought fire with fire and it kept getting worse and worse, and we were lucky to get in at half-time just 1-0 down.

“There were a few home truths from the gaffer and we put a few things right second-half.

“It still wasn’t good enough but we probably did enough to get back in the game, and I think we were looking like the only team to go and do something.

“Overall it was probably a fair result. And in the circumstances, with it being a long trip, you take a point and get your threes at home.

“We could have taken four points from the last two, which would have been a great return, but 10 from five, two points a game average, is winning the league standard.

“But we’ve just got to keep that up, rest and recover now, we’ve got a bit more of a break than what we’ve had so far, so get back on the training ground and plan for Fylde.

“We’ve got Barrow on Monday but our total focus is on Fylde.”

Brown is encouraged by Halifax’s start to the season, but says there is plenty more to come from the squad.

“We’ve got players here who really want to do well,” added the skipper.

“We’ve shown good signs but that’s all we’ve done, we’ve got a lot more to come.

“There’s players here who aren’t on the pitch at the minute who are chomping at the bit.

“Everyone’s wanting to do well, and I’m sure once it settles down we’ll find our identity and we’ll take a hell of a lot more points than we lose this year.”