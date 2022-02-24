FC Halifax Town: "Let's have the same on Saturday, but with 2,000 of us" - Wild wants fans to roar Shaymen to victory against Barnet

The Halifax boss praised the "unbelievable" away support during Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Notts County, when Town survived more than half the game with ten-men to emerge with a terrific point.

And Wild wants the same level of support on Saturday to help his side to what would be only their second win in six games.

"The onus will be on us as a football club - players, staff, fans - that we don't get nervous, don't get any of that nervous energy rolling around the ground, we just all get behind the team, and we make it like it was on Tuesday," he said.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"There were 400 of them there, and they were unbelievable all night. Don't discount how much that helped us, the 400 who were there, unbelievable.

"Let's have the same on Saturday, but with 2,000 of us."

Wild says it's vital his side builds on Tuesday's hard-earned point with a win on Saturday.

"I set them a challenge, including Tuesday night, of can we be at 60 points after 30 games, two points a game," he said.

"I'm sure the supporters have heard me banging on about this two points a game mantra, so the point on Tuesday keeps it well on track and we now need to make sure that we continue on the two points a game mantra on Saturday."

On visitors Barnet, who have won just once in their last 12 matches, Wild said: "They're a really good footballing side, he's (Dean Brennan) got them playing some good stuff and I'm sure that we'll need to be at it.

"They should have won late on at Torquay last Saturday, I saw the highlights, and Saturday's another one of them where we've got to be at it from the first whistle, and we've got to take the game to them."

Saturday is the first of four games at home for Halifax in their next five fixtures.

"We've got 17 games left, 10 of them are at home, our home form's going to be important," Wild said.

On the condition of the Shay pitch, the Town boss said: "I've seen it on Tuesday. Yeah, let's leave it at that!"

Wild is hoping Matty Warburton is a 50-50 chance for inclusion on Saturday due to a tight quad.

"Matty hasn't trained since we played Notts at home, and he'd been resting it, resting it, resting it, and it got to Monday and I just went 'listen, you're not fit' and he had to accept that, which he didn't want to!

Wild said Tyrell Warren and Zak Dearnley, neither of whom were involved on Tuesday, are both fit.

"Ty and Zak were doing some running before the game on Tuesday, which is the first time they've run on grass, the problem's been that we've had no grass," said Wild.

"We've been training on 3G for ten days, so getting them two out running on grass has been the problem.

"They're both fit but they've done no running because Aaron (Scholes, physio) doesn't want to run them on the 3G, and rightly so."