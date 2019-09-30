FC Halifax Town: Macdonald is a big part of my plans, says boss Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says winger Josh Macdonald remains part of his plans after joining Whitley Bay on a month’s loan.

Macdonald has only recently returned from a long-term injury, and has made four substitute appearances this season under Wild.

The Town boss said Macdonald’s move to the Northern League Division One side is so that he can build up his match fitness.

Macdonald scored on his debut for the club in their 2-1 defeat to Newton Aycliffe on Saturday.

“He’s not going to get the game time or force his way back in with 10 minutes here and there,” said Wild.

“So me and Josh sat down, he’s a big part of my plans, but he needs to go and enjoy his football, so that’s what we’ve done with him.”