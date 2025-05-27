FC Halifax Town manager Millington steps down after three years in charge
Millington was appointed as manager in the summer of 2022 after serving as assistant manager to Pete Wild for three seasons, and won the FA Trophy in his first season before securing two play-off finishes in the following two campaigns.
Town lost to Solihull 4-2 in the 2023-24 play-offs and were thrashed 4-0 at Oldham in this season’s play-offs, Millington’s last game in charge.
Halifax’s style of play and lack of goals wasn’t universally popular among Town supporters, with The Shaymen the second lowest scorers during the 2024-25 National League season.
But Millington arguably overachieved while working with limited resources, with Halifax’s budget during his time at the club believed to be one of the lowest in the division and the club regularly outmuscled financially for players by clubs in the same division and teams in lower divisions too.
Millington signed the likes of Milli Alli, Andrew Oluwabori, Adam Senior, Ryan Galvin, Jamie Stott and Kane Thompson-Sommers for Town, all of whom now play in the Football League.
But he expressed his frustration after Town’s play-off defeat to Oldham at the club’s inability to hold onto key players for longer, causing a mjor squad rebuild every summer, something which now awaits his successor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.