FC Halifax Town: Matty Brown column

When Jamie Fullarton was here we had a really gruelling pre-season of running, and I think that always sets you up for a good start.

Physically, if you get off to a flyer and you can run over teams early doors, I think that gives you a little boost.

Fair credit where it’s due, we are a very fit team at the minute. It’s been a very tough pre-season, mentally and physically.

It could totally have gone pear-shaped with what was going on, with a new manager coming in.

But he’s instilled that positivity and belief into the players of how he wants to play.

But that foundation of fitness was there, and with the positive mentality that’s been installed into the group to go and express ourselves, it’s just been a really good combination.

We’ve got a very physical, fit group, young lads who want to do well. But we’ve also got lads who want to take information on and apply it onto the pitch.

When you’re winning and doing well, you ride the wave a bit, and it can carry you along.

It’s a really positive environment at the club at the minute. you can sense that from the fans to the players,

You can see the energy at The Shay. I haven’t seen The Shay like that since I’ve been here, besides the play-off final against Chorley.

It was absolutely bouncing last Saturday, which is how it should be.

We’ll enjoy it while it’s lasting but we’re not getting carried away with anything at the minute.

There’s that many games in August, if you can get off to a flyer it can set you up.

We’re going to have bad results but it’s important we bounce back.

We’ve got targets of what we want to achieve, and there’s no reason why we can’t be targeting the play-off spots this year and have a real good go.

As soon as you start believing something, it’ll start coming true.