FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Earing heads out on loan

Midfielder Jack Earing has joined National League North side Spennymoor Town on a month’s loan.

Halifax boss Pete Wild made the former Bolton youngster available for loan a few weeks ago, along with defender Jacob Hanson and striker Dayle Southwell, who has since joined Boston.

Earing has made 11 appearances for Halifax this season, scoring on his debut in the opening day 4-1 win at Ebbsfleet.

Spennymoor are sixth in the National League North. Earing could make his debut for them in their home clash with Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday.