FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Gilmour becomes Shaymen’s first signing of the summer

Harvey Gilmour, left, playing for Tranmere in October 2019. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old started his career at Sheffield United, making his senior debut on loan at Tranmere in League Two in August 2018.

He scored three goals in 33 games for Tranmere during the 2018-19 season, joining them permanently in January 2019.

Gilmour scored once in eight appearances during the 2019-20 season for Rovers after they were promoted to League One and was released by the club at the end of the season.