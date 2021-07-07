FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Gilmour becomes Shaymen’s first signing of the summer
Midfielder Harvey Gilmour has been announced as FC Halifax Town’s first signing of the summer.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 6:06 pm
The 22-year-old started his career at Sheffield United, making his senior debut on loan at Tranmere in League Two in August 2018.
He scored three goals in 33 games for Tranmere during the 2018-19 season, joining them permanently in January 2019.
Gilmour scored once in eight appearances during the 2019-20 season for Rovers after they were promoted to League One and was released by the club at the end of the season.
He then joined Stockport in August 2020, but made just three appearances for them last season, one of which saw him earn a straight red card.