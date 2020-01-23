FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Jack Earing heads back out on loan

FC Halifax Town midfielder Jack Earing has joined National League North side Farsley Celtic on a month’s loan.

Earing returned to Halifax this week after his loan spell at Spennymoor came to an end.

He joined Town last summer from Bolton Wanderers and has scored once in 11 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Halifax have announced the admission prices for their FA Trophy clash at home to Halesowen on Saturday, February 8.

Tickets for all adults aged 18 and over are £12, 12-17 year olds are £5 and under 12s are £3.