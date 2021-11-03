FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Newby's loan from Stockport County extended until January
FC Halifax Town have announced that midfielder Elliot Newby has extended his loan spell from Stockport County until January 2.
Newby joined Town on loan from Stockport at the start of October and has made nine appearances for them.
"Elliot's a top player, I really like him, I think he really influences games when he comes on," said Town boss Pete Wild.
"He's our type of player, he's what I call a bum-off-seat man, every time he gets it, you think something's going to happen.
"We're really pleased to secure him until January 2, and we think he'll be a big player for us going forward."
When asked whether the move may eventually be made permanent, Wild said: "We'll see where we are in January. All three parties agreed that it was good to extend it to January 2, and then see where everybody is come that time."