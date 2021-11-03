FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Newby's loan from Stockport County extended until January

Elliot Newby. Photo: Marcus Branston

Newby joined Town on loan from Stockport at the start of October and has made nine appearances for them.

"Elliot's a top player, I really like him, I think he really influences games when he comes on," said Town boss Pete Wild.

"He's our type of player, he's what I call a bum-off-seat man, every time he gets it, you think something's going to happen.

"We're really pleased to secure him until January 2, and we think he'll be a big player for us going forward."