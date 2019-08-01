FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Nolan becomes Town's fifth new summer signing

FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of former Accrington midfielder Liam Nolan.

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year contract at The Shay and is the first player to join the club since the appointment of Pete Wild as manager.

He joins goalkeeper Will Appleyard, midfielder Jack Earing and forwards Jamie Allen and Tobi Sh-Silva as close season additions to the Halifax squad, and is expected to go straight into the squad for Saturday's season opener at Ebbsfleet.

Nolan was at Everton as a youngster but started his senior career with Crewe before two successful season with Southport.

His form there earned him a move back into the Football League with Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee in 2017.

He played 29 league games as Accrington earned promotion to League One, but only made two league appearances for them the following season, sandwiched either side of a seven game loan spell in the National League with Salford, and was released at the end of last season.