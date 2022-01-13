FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Woods makes Rovers return as Doncaster academy coach

FC Halifax Town midfielder Martin Woods has been appointed as academy coach at former club Doncaster Rovers.

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:04 pm
Martin Woods. Photo: Marcus Branston

Woods made more than 100 appearances for Doncaster between 2007 and 2014 and will work with their under 11 players and continue with his playing career.

The 36-year-old has made 18 appearances so far this season for The Shaymen, who he joined in the summer of 2020.

