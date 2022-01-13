FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Woods makes Rovers return as Doncaster academy coach
FC Halifax Town midfielder Martin Woods has been appointed as academy coach at former club Doncaster Rovers.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:57 pm
Updated
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:04 pm
Woods made more than 100 appearances for Doncaster between 2007 and 2014 and will work with their under 11 players and continue with his playing career.
The 36-year-old has made 18 appearances so far this season for The Shaymen, who he joined in the summer of 2020.