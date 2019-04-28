FC Halifax Town: More than 400 season tickets already sold for 2019-20 campaign

FC Halifax Town say they have sold more than 400 adult season tickets in their first month on sale.

The Shaymen announced a reduced price of £199 for an adult season ticket on April 1, plus two free season tickets for under 12s with every adult one purchased.

The club said that hundreds of free kids tickets have also been allocated.

Around 440 season tickets were sold last season at The Shay, a figure which looks set to be easily surpassed this time round.

The club will be holding a season ticket coffee morning at The Shay on Thursday, May 2 between 10.30am and 12 noon for anyone who needs help purchasing a season ticket.