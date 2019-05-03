FC Halifax Town: More than 500 adult season tickets purchased in first month on sale

FC Halifax Town say they have already sold more than 500 adult season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign.

The club says 502 adult season tickets have been bought, with 31 season tickets sales for children aged between 12 and 17.

There have also been 204 free children's season tickets handed out, the club said.

The Shaymen announced on April 1 that they had reduced the price of their season tickets to £199 for adults and £75 for 12-17 year old's.

The club say they sold around 440 season tickets last season.