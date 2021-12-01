FC Halifax Town: More than 650 tickets sold for FA Cup clash at Kidderminster
FC Halifax Town say they have sold more than 650 tickets for their FA Cup second round clash at Kidderminster on Sunday.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:39 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:40 pm
If Town win, they will go into the third round for the first time in 33 years and will go into the draw with sides from the Premier League and Championship.
Tickets for the game, which kicks off at 4pm on Sunday, are available here.