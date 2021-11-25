FC Halifax Town: "My message to the players will be 'more of the same'," says Wild ahead of Torquay clash

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen were unlucky to lose 2-1 at home to Wrexham on Tuesday night, succumbing to an added time winner moments after they had hit the post in a game where they had been the better team.

Wild was happy with what he saw from his side, and doesn't want them to do anything differently when they make the long trip south this weekend.

"Me and Chris (Millington) have had a chat, sat down and reflected on the game and large, large parts of our game were exactly how I want us to be," Wild said.

"We could have probably got another two points at home this season against Maidenhead and Wrexham and just sat in for a point, but that's not us, we want to win football matches and we tried to win on Tuesday, but got the ultimate sucker-punch.

"But I'm not going to change the way we play. We could have settled for a draw last night and moved onto Saturday, and talked about a reaction.

"But my message to the players will be 'more of the same', 'keep doing what you're doing'. They're behaving in exactly the way we're asking them to, they're giving us everything they've got, they're an extension of everything me and Chris want them to be, so just keep doing what you're doing."

Town have bounced straight back with a win after each of their previous three defeats this season.

"We've got a good dressing room, we've got good players, we've got a really good squad," said Wild.

"I don't think we've got anything to bounce back from, we've just got to keep doing what we've been doing.

"If we play like we did last night we'll win more than we lose, and that's how we've got to see it.

"Alright, we came out on the wrong end of a tight game, but we're doing the right things.

"For me, it's about looking at our process. Did we do everything we could to win the game? Yes.

"The result's sometimes a by-product of what we want to be, but we were everything I want us to be on Tuesday.

"We don't need a reaction. Some you win, some you lose in football, and unfortunately we were on the wrong end of one on Tuesday night that we didn't deserve."

It is the second lengthy away trip in as many weekends for Town after their 3-1 win at Dover last Saturday, but Wild is confident his side still have enough left in the tank.

"Of course we have, we're a young, fit bunch and we've got loads of players ready to rock and roll," he said.

"We've got to go again on Saturday and I'm looking forward to it, can't wait."

Torquay, who lost in the play-off final last season, lost 1-0 at Aldershot on Tuesday night, leaving them 17th in the National League with just five wins from their first 16 league games.

"They're on a bad run of form, which is tough for them, but people who are wounded are always at their best because they want to give a reaction," Wild said.

"We'll be ready and prepared for them on Saturday."

When asked what he is expecting from Torquay, Wild said: "4-4-2, players who are athletic, good footballers.

"I haven't seen a lot of them this year but that plan starts now."

Wild is rated at 6/4 with the bookmakers to be the next Hartlepool manager, but when asked if there had been any contact from them over the vacancy, the Town boss said: "Not that I'm aware of, no."

And on whether he would be interested in the job, Wild said: "Not at the moment, no."

Wild says winger Jamie Allen should be back in contention next week.

"It's probably too early for the weekend," said Wild.

"Hopefully he'll be in contention for the FA Cup game next week."

On defender Tom Bradbury, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, Wild said: "Bradders is still sore. He'll be touch and go for the weekend, if not then definitely next week."

And on striker Matty Stenson, Wild said: "Hopefully Stenno's going to go out on loan, we're just trying to confirm that and hopefully get that sorted in the next few days."

Town's game at Grimsby has been pushed back to Monday, January 3, meaning that, as things stand, loanees Jack Vale and Elliot Newby would miss the match as their deals are due to expire on January 2.