FC Halifax Town: Next opponents Barnet win at home to Aldershot

FC Halifax Town’s next opponents Barnet beat Aldershot 2-0 on Tuesday night to move up into fifth place in the National League.

Second-half goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Wes Fonguck extended their unbeaten run to six games.

Barnet go into Saturday’s game at The Shay with the best defensive record in the division, with only nine goals conceded, and having only lost once so far this season.

Halifax go into the match with back-to-back defeats against Yeovil and Notts County, but sit third in the table with seven wins from 11 games.

