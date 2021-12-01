FC Halifax Town: "Nobody's going anywhere in January" insists Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Ed Boyden

Some of the Halifax squad, as well as their manager, have been attracting speculation over their futures after the club's impressive start to the season, which has placed them among the promotion-contenders in the National League.

Several members of the Town squad are out of contract at the end of the season, but Wild is adamant there will be no departures in January and that every effort is being made to secure his players onto longer contracts.

"We're actively speaking to players, we have been for some time," Wild said.

"These things don't happen overnight. The players are doing well, they're weighing up their options, they're getting fed information either side.

"There's quite a few of them we're already talking to or want to talk to in the coming weeks to try and get them secured down.

"We've got players who have options in their contracts as well, so some of them are out of contract but have options.

"So that's been the brunt of my business over the last couple of weeks with the chairman.

"Nobody's going anywhere in January and we're keen to keep everybody beyond the end of the season.