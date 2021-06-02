FC Halifax Town: Open evening for potential youth team players

FC Halifax Town football academy, training at Calderdale College, Halifax

The open evening is for players in the under 16/17 age group, which is school years 11 and 12.

Successful players will be offered a two-year scholarship with FC Halifax Town youth or shadow squads and will combine studying with full time professional football training.

The programme includes technical and tactical training, strength and conditioning training, the chance to play in competitive games, and excellent facilities with highly qualified staff.

The course’s education provision consist of either a BTEC Level 2 or 3 Sport, or The Trade Academy, offering the opportunity to learn a trade whilst following the football programme.

Head of Youth Development, Steve Nichol, said: “In partnership with Calderdale College we operate an established programme that has been in place since 2013 and recently awarded with National League Academy status; one of the first National League clubs to achieve this status and as a club we have a growing reputation for developing players, including Carl Rushworth. of Brighton, Jay Benn, of FC Halifax Town, and Jamie Vardy.”

Halifax manager Pete Wild said: “We are working hard to link the Academy and first team together, it is refreshing to see home grown talent develop and we want players to have a pathway at this football club.

“At youth team level there is an excellent programme in place that supports the development of players on and off the pitch.

“Jay is one example of what can be achieved with continued hard work and the right attitude.”