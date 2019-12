We've opted for a 4-3-3 formation, and there were some tough decisions to make, with the likes of Danny Lowe, Lois Maynard and Richard Marshall all having to be content with a place on the bench. Let us know what you think of our line-up and who would make your own XI.

1. Sam Johnson Has been a model of consistency and reliability. Hard to imagine a Town team without him now.

2. James Bolton No wonder Neil Aspin signed him three times. Blossomed into an excellent defender with a temperamentwell beyond his years.

3. Scott McManus A club legend, a fans' favourite, and match-winner on Halifax's first-ever trip to Wembley in the 2016 FA Trophy final. Nuff said.

4. Tom Baker The diminutive midfielder made more than 170 appearances for Town, and was a crucial part of the midfield engine room in two promotion-winning seasons under Neil Aspin.

