FC Halifax Town: "People have got to keep it in perspective," says Town boss Wild

Town boss Pete Wild has called for some perspective on the team's start to the season after three defeats in four games.

Despite that blip in form, The Shaymen, who travel to Dover on Saturday, are still second in the table after a tremendous first two months of the campaign.

Wild has guided Town to eight wins from 13 games, while Halifax have scored more goals than any other team in the National League.

"People have got to keep it in perspective," Wild said. "Everybody was expecting us to be near the bottom of the league at this point, but we're second.

"Harrogate, the way they celebrated on Tuesday, you'd think they'd won the league.

"So that's got to give us a bit of perspective in terms of how far we've come as a team, as a club.

"It's not time to rest on our laurels, rip it up and start again, it's time for reflection and to make sure that, come Saturday, we bounce back."

Wild feels clubs are approaching playing his side differently because of Town's superb start to the season.

"Harrogate came here to try and stop us playing. If you'd said that 12 months ago I think you'd have all laughed at me," he said.

"I'm not getting carried away, I know where we're at, I know what we need to do better, the players know what we need to do better.

"Having the three lads back from injury will give us more chance to rotate things round and make sure that when we have Saturday-Tuesday, we've got players who can do both.

"That will help. We've been hit with injuries at the wrong time, we're a small squad, but we'll get through it."

Wild feels there is a lot more to come from his squad yet.

"We're nowhere near the finished article, I've said that before," he said. "It's mine and Chris' job to make sure that we keep progressing this squad forward and make them better every week.

"If we do that, we'll have a chance.

"We've got to live our potential. There's no point saying 'there's more to come from us' if we don't go out and show more.

"We've got to make sure the players give us more and show that willingness to want to drive forward."

Read more from Wild in Thursday's Halifax Courier, as well as interviews with Dayle Southwell and Jerome Binnom-Williams, and Matty Brown's captain's column.