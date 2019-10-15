FC Halifax Town: Pete Wild looks back on the day he toppled Premier League Fulham in the FA Cup

Talk about being thrown in at the deep end.

Pete Wild had only taken over at his boyhood club Oldham Athletic the week before, on Boxing Day 2018, leading them to wins over Port Vale and Notts County.

Pete Wild celebrates at the final whistle of his side's victory in the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Oldham Athletic at Craven Cottage on January 6, 2019

Then it was London calling to the faraway town. Premier League Fulham in the third round of the FA Cup, which Wild had been due to attend as a fan with a group of friends.

"Tactically, we got it right," said Wild of his team's miraculous 2-1 win. After Denis Odoi had put Fulham ahead, Oldham fought back thanks to goals from Sam Surridge and Callum Lang.

"We felt we controlled the three stages of the game well.

"Luckily for us, Fulham did exactly what we thought they'd do.

"It was about staying in the game, knowing that our time would come, knowing that we'd get chances.

"Luckily on the day, we took our chances. We had a little luck with (Fulham's missed) penalty, and came away with the right result.

"It was an unbelievable occasion, an unbelievable day for us. And of those life moments to savour."

Wild says the belief was always there from The Latics that they could cause an upset against a club who had splurged more than £100m in the summer transfer market following their promotion, and fielded a fair wedge of that outlay against the League Two side.

"The lads were great, they were fully focused," Wild said of his team. "We thought we could get a result, we were going there to get a result.

"I always think, 11 v 11, anything can happen if you stay in the game, if you're clever and tactical, and you're cautious in your approach, you'll always get chances.

"When you get chances on days like that, you've got to take them, and luckily we did that day."

The best day of Wild's career?

"So far yeah. Especially as an Oldham fan, with 4,000 there. A load of my mates there, my family there. It doesn't get better than that does it?

"I'd done three games as a first team manager, I'd only been there a week.

"Tuesday was New Year's Day, which we played, then we weren't in Wednesday, and I remember on the Thursday, we (Wild and assistant manager Chris Millington) sat there doing the analysis saying 'this Mitrovic kid, he's alright!'

"We were going through their team thinking 'wow, these are decent'. But it was great for our development, our learning, and as an occasion and an event, brilliant.

"We even knew when we went 1-0 down that we just needed to stay in the game for 60 minutes and then we were going to have a go.

"They scored after 55. We got our composure again, but just on 60, they could have made it 2-0. The lad was clean through, should score, and he's kicked it wide off our corner.

"Moments like that, you think 'we've got a chance here'.

"We had a go the last half-an-hour, we brought some pace on up-front, and kept dropping it in-behind them, stretching them.

"We got a corner, and one of their players starts cuddling our centre-half right in-front of the ref, penalty.

"Then you think 'we've got a right chance'. Then he brings Mitrovic on. They'd got the penalty and they were trying to get Mitrovic on to take it.

"The keeper saves it, and you're looking at each other going 'we've got a chance here'. Then to score with two minutes to go, you ain't coming back from that.

"And it was jut counting the last four minutes down and kicking it as far away from your goal as possible.

"The scenes at full-time were unbelievable. And how (Claudio) Ranieri was with us at the end, top drawer.

"He was the consummate professional. I went and found his office, and shared a glass of red with him.

"I picked his brains for half-an-hour, it was great.

"He just said 'you wanted it more, you had more heart, more desire' and I told my lads that."