FC Halifax Town: Player of the season King leaves Shaymen
Town’s player of the season Jeff King has left the club, it has been announced.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 7:30 pm
King was a revelation throughout the season at right wing-back, having been converted from an attacking midfield role, and was out-of-contract after the end of the campaign.
His departure is a blow for The Shaymen, and the former Bolton man is expected to attract plenty of interest for his signature, having become an integral part of the Town side under Pete Wild.