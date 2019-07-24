FC Halifax Town: Profile of Town's new manager Pete Wild

Pete Wild joins FC Halifax Town as their new manager having previously been in charge of boyhood club Oldham Athletic.

Wild was born in Royston, a town in Oldham, and attended his first Latics game on New Year's Day in 1991 with his dad, Pete Sr, a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Boundary Park.

After playing football as an amateur, Wild took up coaching when he was 18 and rose through the ranks at Oldham, eventually becoming head of the club's academy.

He first took temporary charge of the club when Frankie Bunn was sacked following a 6-0 defeat against Carlisle on Boxing Day last year, and won four of his eight games at the helm.

His first game in charge was at Port Vale, less than 48 hours later, which Oldham won 4-1.

Oldham then beat Notts County 2-0 in Wild's first home game in charge before he guided The Latics to a sensational 2-1 win at Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup.

Wild remained in charge for five more games, ending his short stint with a 3-0 win at Crawley before the appointment of ex-Manchester United and England star Paul Scholes.

When Scholes left the club in March, Wild was given the job until the end of the season, winning four, drawing two and losing three of his nine games in charge.

It is reported he was offered the chance to remain in charge but turned it down, citing personal reasons, although reports claimed he would have been left without any backroom staff at Boundary Park.

"He's a great guy, I'm sad to see him go and would've liked him to stay with the club but I respect his decision," said owner Abdallah Lemsagam at the time.

"Pete worked extremely hard for this club of which I am grateful for, but came to me today saying he wants to spend some time away from football."

Record in charge of Oldham: Played 17, won 8, drew 3, lost 6, goals scored 27, goals conceded 20.

