FC Halifax Town: "Public safety is paramount" say West Yorkshire Police after Boxing Day clash with Grimsby is made all-ticket

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston

Tickets for the game must be purchased in advance, with no supporters being allowed to pay on the gate, while Grimsby have been restricted to 1,200 tickets.

The match was switched to a 12.30pm kick-off back in September on police advice.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "West Yorkshire Police work alongside various partners as part of the Safety Advisory Group.

"The grading and response to all games is an operational one that ensures that public safety is paramount."

Calderdale Council’s Sports Service Manager, Gary Byrnes, said: “Fans wanting to attend the FC Halifax Town game against Grimsby Town on Boxing Day are being asked to purchase their tickets in advance as there will be no pay-on-the-day.

“This is a joint decision between the Council, the football club and the Police and is in place to allow us to anticipate and safely manage the number of people attending on the day.

“With both teams near the top of the National League we know this is likely to be a popular fixture, so we’re asking fans to plan their festive football in advance. More information about tickets is available at https://fchalifaxtown.com/news/grimsby-town-h-ticket-information/”

FC Halifax Town said in a statement: "Having our game categorised as ‘all ticket’ is far from ideal and we recognise the difficulties that this presents for both sets of supporters.

"However the safety of our fans and those who live in the Calderdale community is of paramount importance and the decision has been made with those factors in mind."

Halifax season ticket holders can enter the stadium on match day using their season ticket booklet in the normal way.

Halifax fans without a season ticket can purchase tickets online now until Sunday, December 12. There will also be additional opportunities until 14 December to buy tickets from the ground.

Tickets bought online will be available to collect after December 15.

If supporters don’t purchase a ticket, they will not be granted entry to the game and will not be able to buy tickets on the day.

Fans can only purchase a maximum of four adult tickets per person. In addition, fans can purchase a maximum of two 12-17 year old tickets and there will be no restrictions on under 12s tickets.

Whether fans buy online or in person, they will be required to show photo ID along with proof of their address or proof of a recent online FC Halifax Town shop order. If you are buying online then the club will verify ID on collection.

If fans are already booked in for hospitality then this announcement does not affect their booking.