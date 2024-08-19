FC Halifax Town Q&A: Our reporter answers your questions on the Shaymen's prospects as the new season is underway
The Shaymen are aiming to end their 22-year exile from the Football League.
Speaking to the Halifax Courier earlier this month, chairman David Bosomworth believes getting into the National League play-offs this season is a realistic aim.
And manager Chris Millington said he was “energised” for another promotion push and was looking forward to working with “a really exciting group of players”.
Goals proved hard to come by in pre-season, but with new signings including striker Zak Emmerson on board, the Shaymen began their National League campaign with a 2-1 win over Barnet, who are widely tipped to be title contenders.
However, the winning start was halted at the weekend with a home defeat to Aldershot.
With the season in full swing, the Courier’s Halifax Town correspondent Tom Scargill will be on hand to try and answer your questions regarding the new season, during a Q&A on Thursday, August 29, at 3.30pm.
To ask a question, please comment in the section below.
