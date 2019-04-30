FC Halifax Town v Morecambe

FC Halifax Town's top 10 matches from the 2018-19 season

FC Halifax Town have certainly been involved in some memorable matches this season.

We take a look at The Shaymen's top 10 games from the 2018-19 campaign.

Cameron King's goal saw a vibrant, determined and highly industrious Town knock League Two side Morecambe out of the FA Cup.

1. FC Halifax Town 1-0 Morecambe, November 20

The Shaymen outplayed their opponents in a terrific display, with goals from deadly duo Manny Duku and Devante Rodney. Photo: John Bradley

2. FC Halifax Town 2-0 Solihull, March 23

Those two were at it again as Town went 2-0 up at leaders Leyton Orient in an engrossing contest before the hosts salvaged a draw at the death.

3. Leyton Orient 2-2 Halifax, April 6

Town dug deep to comeback from a 1-0 half-time deficit thanks to goals by Nathan Clarke and Dayle Southwell. Photo: Matt Kirkham

4. Harrogate 1-2 Halifax, December 26

