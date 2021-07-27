FC Halifax Town news

The bathroom specialist’s logo will appear on Town's away shirts throughout the 2021‐22 campaign.

Tony Wood, Director of The Roxor Group, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to renew our sponsoring of FC Halifax Town’ away kits. Based in Halifax for over 30 years, supporting our local community is a key priority for us and this partnership with our latest bathroom brand, nuie, is an alliance we hope continues to grow.

“At the Roxor Group, we have been proud supporters of FC Halifax Town from day one, and to support our team ‐ especially after a trying year for footballers and fans ‐ is incredibly exciting for us. We hope the team set out with their best foot forward this football season – and we can’t wait to be back on the stands cheering them on!”

David Bosomworth, Chairman at FC Halifax Town, said: “After a difficult year for business and sport, we're delighted that nuie have shown their commitment as our away shirt partner for a further year.

"Our sincere gratitude goes to Tony and his team at nuie for helping us to rebuild after a turbulent 20/21 campaign due to the pandemic. Their support on and off the field has been tremendous."