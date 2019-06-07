FC Halifax Town: Sellers "absolutely gutted" to leave after a season at The Shay

Ryan Sellers admits he is "absolutely gutted" to leave FC Halifax Town after rejoining former club Wealdstone.

The left-back made 31 appearances for Halifax after moving from Wealdstone last summer, although his campaign was disrupted by injuries.

"I'm absolutely gutted to leave," he said. "I loved every minute up there, playing for the boss and being with the boys.

"I've just had to make a decision that's right for my family to move back down south.

"It wasn't anything to do with the club, it was purely based on doing what's best for me and my family at this time in my life.

"I moved home to come and play up there. I felt like I settled in really well, everyone was really welcoming.

"I felt like it was another family up there considering I spent a whole year of my life up there.

"The squad was a family in itself, but the club was so welcoming, so when you make a decision to walk away you feel an emotional attachment to it. It's difficult to leave."

Sellers was satisfied with his sole campaign at The Shay, saying: "I think I had a good season. I would like to have had more games but injuries thwarted that.

"I wanted 40 games at the start of this season. I managed to get 31.

"I'm a bit annoyed with myself because of the injuries, but that's football.

"But I thought it was a decent season for me. I worked hard, I gave my all for the club.

"Hopefully they can do a lot better next season, which I'm sure they will do."

Sellers feels he leaves Town a better player than when he arrived.

"Definitely. When I've worked with the boss, I always feel like I've developed."

Reflecting on last season, Sellers said: "I think the table doesn't lie. The teams that went up were the two strongest teams, although I think Solihull were a bit unlucky.

"We had a small squad and a limited playing budget compared to other teams, so I think we held our own.

"I would like them to be fighting for a higher place next year. If we get a couple of goalscorers who can get 20 goals, then I'm sure they'll be in the play-off positions.

"They're probably only one or two players short of a play-off position.

"The boss has done really well in terms of what he's had to work with, getting good players in and getting them how he wants to play.

"I've got every confidence in the players that are there now, and full confidence in the boss in how he works and the players he can bring in, to go and develop another squad next year, and do really well.

"Sometimes in football it doesn't go the way you planned, but I'm sure they'll kick on next year."

Sellers missed the end to last season with a knee injury, but he has undergone surgery and is hopeful of a full recovery.

"I'm doing well," he added. "I'm ahead of schedule in terms of rehabilitation.

"I'm back running, and I've only got another week or so until I participate in full contact training."