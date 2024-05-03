Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summerfield joined Halifax in summer 2020 and made 121 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.

Town said: “A conversation between the gaffer and Luke led to them reluctantly deciding both parties would benefit more from a fresh start.”

He is joined through the exit door at the club by striker Harker, who joined from Burnley before the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 17 goals in 64 league games.