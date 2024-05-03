FC Halifax Town: Shaymen announce departure of four first-team players
FC Halifax Town have announced that Luke Summerfield, Rob Harker, Tom Wilson and Tom Scott have all left the club after the expiry of their contracts.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Summerfield joined Halifax in summer 2020 and made 121 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.
Town said: “A conversation between the gaffer and Luke led to them reluctantly deciding both parties would benefit more from a fresh start.”
He is joined through the exit door at the club by striker Harker, who joined from Burnley before the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 17 goals in 64 league games.
Defender Wilson joined last summer but only made one first-team appearance, and back-up keeper Scott made just two appearances for Town since joining in September 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.