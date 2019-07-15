FC Halifax Town: Shaymen announce departure of manager Fullarton

FC Halifax Town have announced the departure of manager Jamie Fullarton after 17 months in charge.

The 44-year-old Scot, who took charge of Halifax’s 1-0 friendly win at Farsley Celtic on Saturday, succeeded Billy Heath in February last year and helped Town avoid relegation during the 2017-18 campaign.

Football - FC Halifax Town v Braintree. Halifax manager Jamie Fullarton

After the club’s transition from part-time to a hybrid version of full-time last summer, Fullarton guided them to a 15th placed finish in the National League last season.

Of Fullarton’s 67 games in charge (not including West Riding County Cup but including the 2-0 win over Hartlepool on the day of his appointment), Town won 21, lost 18 and drew 28.

Halifax are now without a manager with just 19 days to go until the start of the new campaign.

The Shaymen are next in action tomorrow night (Tuesday) at home to Doncaster Rovers in their second pre-season friendly.