FC Halifax Town: Shaymen announce their squad numbers for the 2019-20 campaign

FC Halifax Town have revealed their squad numbers for the upcoming season.

New signing Liam Nolan is handed the number six shirt, fellow new boy Jamie Allen is number 7, Jack Earing is number eight, and Tobi Sho-Silva is number 11, with Cameron King moved to number 10.

Here is the full list:

1. Sam Johnson

2. Michael Duckworth

4. Nathan Clarke

5. Matty Brown

6. Liam Nolan

7. Jamie Allen

8. Jack Earing

9. Dayle Southwell

10. Cameron King

11. Tobi Sho-Silva

12. Will Appleyard

14. Josh Staunton

16. Jacob Hanson

17. Josh Macdonald

18. Sanmi Odelusi

19. Harry Freedman

31. Niall Maher