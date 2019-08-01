FC Halifax Town: Shaymen announce their squad numbers for the 2019-20 campaign

FC Halifax Town have revealed their squad numbers for the upcoming season.
New signing Liam Nolan is handed the number six shirt, fellow new boy Jamie Allen is number 7, Jack Earing is number eight, and Tobi Sho-Silva is number 11, with Cameron King moved to number 10.
Here is the full list:
1. Sam Johnson
2. Michael Duckworth
4. Nathan Clarke
5. Matty Brown
6. Liam Nolan
7. Jamie Allen
8. Jack Earing
9. Dayle Southwell
10. Cameron King
11. Tobi Sho-Silva
12. Will Appleyard
14. Josh Staunton
16. Jacob Hanson
17. Josh Macdonald
18. Sanmi Odelusi
19. Harry Freedman
31. Niall Maher