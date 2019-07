FC Halifax Town have announced adult ticket prices of £10 to watch tomorrow night’s (Tuesday) friendly with League One Doncaster Rovers at The Shay.

The game will follow hot on the heels of the departure of manager Jamie Fullarton, who left the club today (Monday) following 17 months at the helm.

Children aged 12-17 can attend the game for £5, while under 12’s tickets are £1.