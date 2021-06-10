FC Halifax Town: Shaymen appoint new commercial director
FC Halifax Town have appointed John Williams as their new commercial director.
John joins the club from Huddersfield Town where he was head of partnerships for seven years, which included two years in the Premier League.
Welcoming John to the club, Halifax said: “John was instrumental in delivering and securing major commercial agreements for the Terriers during his tenure, which made the club the business hub of the local community.”
John replaces Ben Bottomley in the role, who left to take up a role at Premier League side Burnley.